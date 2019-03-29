Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Jean Fraley. View Sign

Linda Jean Fraley Linda Jean Fraley passed away unexpectedly in her home in San Luis Obispo, CA, on March 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Randall Martin Fraley, her parents, Theresa and Robert Horstman, her brothers, Ray and Clifford and her daughter-in-law, Karen Fraley. Linda was born in Springfield, Ohio and attended St.Teresa Elementary and Catholic Central High School. She received her RN from Good Samaritan College of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition, Linda studied psychology at the College of Notre Dame in Belmont, CA, received her MA from Santa Clara University in Counseling Psychology and studied Human Resources at UC Santa Cruz. She worked for a number of years in palliative care. Linda also had a license in Library Science and worked as a librarian in the city of San Luis Obispo. In Cambia, CA, she was the owner and operator of a bookstore called SPELLBINDERS. Linda adored her children and grandchildren and her family. She loved the ocean, books, writing, travelling, cooking, music, dance and working with stained glass. She will be remembered for her intelligence and humor as well as her kindness, generosity and sweet spirit. She was beloved by her family. Linda is survived by her daughter Jessica Fraley from California, her son Robert from New York and her three grandchildren Tristan, Cameron and Harper Fraley also from New York; her brothers Robert Horstman (Diane) from Michigan, John Horstman (Verna) from Kentucky and Len Horstman (Teresa) from Ohio; as well as sisters Rita Novakowski (Larry) from Canada, Mary Litvin (Skip Breese) from Florida and Martha Evans (Bill) from Colorado; as well as nieces Alissa Horstman from Ohio and Christine Horstman from New York. Services will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 3pm at Unity of San Luis Obispo. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Scleroderma Foundation or Arbor Day Foundation.

