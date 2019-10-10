Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Jo Beyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Jo Beyer May 13, 1943 - Sept. 26, 2019 Linda Jo Beyer passed away 9/26/2019 Born 5/13/1943 in Long Beach ca. to Harold and Vera Cole, Harold was in the service and killed in a accident during the war. Linda and family moved to Delano ca. where she attended school and graduated from Delano High. Linda married Lionel Beyer on Dec 15, 1961. She had 3 children two years apart. In the 70 she worked as a teacher aid and loved it. She worked and started night school at Cal State Bakersfield and got her degree in 4 years. Linda and Lionel retired 2002 and moved to Shell Beach in there new home. Linda became a Casa volunteer and joined PEO chapter KA. Linda and Lionel also joined the First Presbyterian church. She was preceded in death by her Mother Vera and Step Father John Jones. She is Survived by Husband Lionel, children Randy Beyer (Lola), Cari Frymire and Richard Beyer, granddaughters Camrin Gomez (Rudy), Corinne Frymire, and 4 great granddaughters, Coco, Rook, Raine,and Rylie. She also leaves brother Max Cole (Louise), Ken Jones (Lupe) and sister Kathy Skipski. We would like to thank her Doctor Richard Griffith, Ingleside Assoc., living and Wilshire Hospice for her care. Funeral services will be at First Presbyterian church at 1100 am on tuesday Oct. 15. In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 591 San Luis Obispo, CA. 93406.

