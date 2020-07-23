1/1
Linda Joan Aronsen
{ "" }
Linda Aronsen Linda Joan Aronsen passed away peacefully in Paso Robles, July 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bakersfield, CA 68 years ago to Henry Lewis III and Virginia Baker Lewis. The family moved to Cambria in 1959 and opened the Driftwood Restaurant. She graduated from Coast Union High School and eventually left the central coast to live in Lake Tahoe. Several years later she returned to the central coast to work as a Psychiatric Technician at Atascadero State Hospital. As a single mother Joan raised her children Ivy, Richard, Nicholas and April. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ed. She is survived by her children, 5 grandchildren and her brother Henry.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Linda was one of the finest women I ever worked with. She had grace and humor and was a wonderful person. This earth will not be the same without her smiling face and beautiful laugh.
Michele Duff. ( Taylor )
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our love and prayers go out to Linda's family. She passed so quickly and during such a difficult time. I am glad she was able to be released from the hospital and be with family for several days. Everyone loved her pineapple upside down cake. I really enjoyed spending time with her at Nick's last birthday. We talked and laughed and enjoyed each others company. She will be greatly missed.
Diane and Randy Donalies
Family
