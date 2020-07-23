Linda Aronsen Linda Joan Aronsen passed away peacefully in Paso Robles, July 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bakersfield, CA 68 years ago to Henry Lewis III and Virginia Baker Lewis. The family moved to Cambria in 1959 and opened the Driftwood Restaurant. She graduated from Coast Union High School and eventually left the central coast to live in Lake Tahoe. Several years later she returned to the central coast to work as a Psychiatric Technician at Atascadero State Hospital. As a single mother Joan raised her children Ivy, Richard, Nicholas and April. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ed. She is survived by her children, 5 grandchildren and her brother Henry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store