Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois June Cleworth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois June Cleworth Lois June Cleworth, née Stapleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Phoenix, Arizona on September 17th, 2019. Born in Hemlock, Michigan on June 29th, 1926, Lois was a farm girl with Midwestern values whose intrepitude and sense of adventure brought her to Los Angeles in 1944. While living in a boarding house for women and performing secretarial work for the Walt Disney Company, she met her future husband, the animator Eric Cleworth. There began a partnership spanning fifty years of world travel, Friday night cocktail parties, gardening, philanthropy, and, most importantly, parenthood. The arrival of their daughter, Susan, would be the most important event and exciting adventure of their lives together. Prior to Eric's retirement from Disney in 1971, Lois volunteered at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, an experience that forged her lifelong love of children. Lois and Eric lived in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico from 1971-1972 and toured the USA until 1974, after which time they settled in Los Osos, California. They both shared an abiding love of California's central coast. Lois was a Renaissance woman whose range of interests was diverse and staggering. She was a world traveler with a particular love of Ireland, a kayaker, a golfer, a trekker, a folk dancer, a seamstress, a weaver, an avowed bibliophile, a puppeteer, a volunteer, and a lover of Mozart and 1940s Big Band. She participated in weekly aqua aerobics into her nineties, and her love of scalding hot coffee and dark chocolate persisted until the very end. Without question, though, her greatest interest was her grandchildren. The summers spent with her three grandchildren exuded a special quality of enchantment that has left an indelible mark on their lives. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Eric Cleworth, and her sister, Phyllis Barckholtz; she is survived by her brother, James Stapleton, her daughter, Susan Cleworth, her three grandchildren, Brandon, Alisha, and Amanda, and seven great-grandchildren. Lois lived an expansive and beautiful life, and she will be well-remembered and missed by all who knew her. No services are planned at this time.

Lois June Cleworth Lois June Cleworth, née Stapleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Phoenix, Arizona on September 17th, 2019. Born in Hemlock, Michigan on June 29th, 1926, Lois was a farm girl with Midwestern values whose intrepitude and sense of adventure brought her to Los Angeles in 1944. While living in a boarding house for women and performing secretarial work for the Walt Disney Company, she met her future husband, the animator Eric Cleworth. There began a partnership spanning fifty years of world travel, Friday night cocktail parties, gardening, philanthropy, and, most importantly, parenthood. The arrival of their daughter, Susan, would be the most important event and exciting adventure of their lives together. Prior to Eric's retirement from Disney in 1971, Lois volunteered at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, an experience that forged her lifelong love of children. Lois and Eric lived in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico from 1971-1972 and toured the USA until 1974, after which time they settled in Los Osos, California. They both shared an abiding love of California's central coast. Lois was a Renaissance woman whose range of interests was diverse and staggering. She was a world traveler with a particular love of Ireland, a kayaker, a golfer, a trekker, a folk dancer, a seamstress, a weaver, an avowed bibliophile, a puppeteer, a volunteer, and a lover of Mozart and 1940s Big Band. She participated in weekly aqua aerobics into her nineties, and her love of scalding hot coffee and dark chocolate persisted until the very end. Without question, though, her greatest interest was her grandchildren. The summers spent with her three grandchildren exuded a special quality of enchantment that has left an indelible mark on their lives. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Eric Cleworth, and her sister, Phyllis Barckholtz; she is survived by her brother, James Stapleton, her daughter, Susan Cleworth, her three grandchildren, Brandon, Alisha, and Amanda, and seven great-grandchildren. Lois lived an expansive and beautiful life, and she will be well-remembered and missed by all who knew her. No services are planned at this time. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close