Lois Payne Nov. 5, 1939 - Oct. 14, 2019 Lois Payne, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14th 2019, with her loving family by her side. Lois was born November 5th, 1939 in Tulare, CA to Bob and Luna Carter. As a young girl she met her husband, Richard Payne. They were married July 29th, 1956. Lois and Richard spent their life in Templeton, CA raising their kids and grandkids, fishing, gardening, and spending time with family. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Lois is survived by: her brothers, Bob Carter, and Jim Carter; her cousin, Monte Carter; her children, Tricia Kauhn, Rick Payne, Sarah & Jack Martin, Todd Payne, and David & Yvette Payne; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. Services will be held on November 2nd, at The Templeton Cemetery at 11:00am. After the service, a barbecue will be held at Lois' House on Main Street.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019