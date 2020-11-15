Loren "Yogi" Birra

November 6, 2020

San Luis Obispo, California - Loren Donald "Yogi" Birra was born and lived his life in SLO passed November 6, 2020, age 92. He is survived by daughter Lori Mazzei (Gene), sister Elaine Vaudoit and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years MaryAnn, sister Nadine Knight and a niece. He graduated from SLOHS in 1946 and kept in close contact with his SLO friends throughout the years. He completed four years of USAF service in 1954. He returned and earned his AA at SLOJC. He became a cafe owner and cook for "Dad's Place", home of the chili beans. He then worked for the CMC and retired 22 years later. His love of golf along with fishing at Shaver Lake was counted along with cartoon drawing and woodworking as his hobbies. He was member of American Legion, Elks and Eagles. He will be missed but know he is on the front porch, having his martini, cigar and telling stories.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store