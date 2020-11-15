1/1
Loren "Yogi" Birra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loren "Yogi" Birra
November 6, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - Loren Donald "Yogi" Birra was born and lived his life in SLO passed November 6, 2020, age 92. He is survived by daughter Lori Mazzei (Gene), sister Elaine Vaudoit and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years MaryAnn, sister Nadine Knight and a niece. He graduated from SLOHS in 1946 and kept in close contact with his SLO friends throughout the years. He completed four years of USAF service in 1954. He returned and earned his AA at SLOJC. He became a cafe owner and cook for "Dad's Place", home of the chili beans. He then worked for the CMC and retired 22 years later. His love of golf along with fishing at Shaver Lake was counted along with cartoon drawing and woodworking as his hobbies. He was member of American Legion, Elks and Eagles. He will be missed but know he is on the front porch, having his martini, cigar and telling stories.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved