Loren Wayne Pritchard
1957 - 2020
December 16, 1957 - October 24, 2020
Grover Beach, California - Loren Wayne Pritchard passed away on October 24, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer. He died at his Grover Beach home, surrounded by his loving wife, his extended family and his devoted dogs.
Loren was born on December 16, 1957, in Bellflower, California. Preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Ida Pritchard. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Olson Pritchard of 21 years of marriage, sisters, Vickie Dubois and Melody Pritchard, his beloved nephews, nieces, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and mother-in-law.
Loren grew up in Long Beach, California where he enjoyed his love of the ocean, by surfing and fishing. He and Kathy spent many vacations on sport-fishing boats fishing for the 'big one'. He also loved taking Kathy, his brother-in-laws, and friends, out on the ocean in his boat to spend the day fishing the Central Coast. He always came home with the next 'fish story'. And, he made the best fish chowder.
Loren was known for rescuing abused dogs, especially Rottweilers. Somehow, they always found each other. Every afternoon, he and the dogs would go to the park next to their home, and visit with friends, two and four legged. He and Kathy provided a safe and loving home for these special animals. They spent many hours, into days, at Loren's bedside watching over him over the last months. Toby, Daisy, and Emma will miss him dearly.
Loren was a very experienced contractor and Construction Manager. He travelled up and down California supervising the building of restaurants and fitness centers. He was always a hands-on manager, teaching younger men how to perfect their trade.
In 2005, he and Kathy moved from Riverside County to Grover Beach and purchased a 1940's home. Eventually, he stopped traveling the state, managed his own construction company, Keystone Builders, and focused on the Central Coast. When the time was right, together, Loren and Kathy, remodeled their Grover Beach home. His last job was building a small home for his mother-in-law with a large attached garage on the backside of their property. Determined to beat the disease and while undergoing cancer treatment, he tirelessly worked on the home, until he could no longer. But, with the help of amazing friends and family, they received the Certificate-of-Occupancy just weeks before his passing.
Loren was very proud of the buildings, structures, and remodels he was part of. Those of us, who have been fortunate enough to have had his craft touch our lives, will always have fond reminders of him.
We will miss his laughter, his smile, his generosity, his kindness, his story telling, his punctuality (yes, he was always early!), and his love of life. He was taken from us, much too young. But, he is now in the loving hands of Our Lord, his Savior.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Grover Beach. Until then, please share fond memories and expressions of sympathy at www.marshallspoosunsetfuneralchapel.com/obituary/Loren-Pritchard


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JAN
9
Celebration of Life
in Grover Beach
Funeral services provided by
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
(805) 489-5552
Memories & Condolences

