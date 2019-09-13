Loretta McClure-Lister On June 17, 2019, Loretta (McClure) Lister, age 77, went to join our Lord, her Angel Sons, parents and many other loved ones gone too soon. Loretta was born in Arroyo Grande, CA where she spent her childhood. Loretta lived most of her life along the Central Coast of California and in Colorado. She retired to Sacramento, CA to be near her son, Kenneth, and his family. Loretta is survived by her son Kenneth (Wanda) Hedrick, Grandsons Joshua Delisle, Ryan Hedrick and Eric Hedrick and Granddaughter Hattie Renfro; Brothers Ted (Patsy) McClure of Las Vegas, NV, Dan (Tawana) McClure of Daniel, WY; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her sons John and Justin her parents Don McClure and Clarice Petker, and her brother Donald McClure. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on September 28, 2019, at Arroyo Grande Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life with a BBQ at Santa Margarita Park at Noon.

