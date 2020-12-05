1/1
Lorilee Moser Silvaggio
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorilee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorilee Moser Silvaggio
September 30, 1948 - November 27, 2020
Stockton, California - Lorilee Moser Silvaggio left her body on November 27th, 2020. She had, and will always have, an energy that is unmatched. Larger than life, and utterly unbound.
Encouragement was always her goal, to leave you feeling better than you were a moment ago. Man oh man, was she a pro at that.
Whether she was bolstering the dancers of the Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo, the company she founded in 1977. Connecting to her beloved family, or simply a random person on the street, her fiery spirit was indeed contagious, joy inspiring, and magnificent.
A mother, a wife, a creative, a therapist, a friend, a teacher, and an explorer not only of the world, but of her own consciousness, Lorilee did it all full out. Always, all ways.
She leaves behind Joe Silvaggio, her children Rozlynn Bauman, Andrew Silvaggio, and Alexa Silvaggio. Her son-in-law and Rozlynn's husband, Keith Bauman, and her grandchildren Brooklyn (who was also Lorilee's coloring instructor ;) and Rocco Bauman. Her sister Deanna Driscoll, her husband John Driscoll, and nieces Beth and Dee Dee Zobian.
To anyone she encountered, and those she never met, she would like to remind us all, "Hey, this is paradise. Make sure you have your dancin' shoes." Let's keep dancing.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the non profit she began over 40 years ago, The Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo. civicballeslo.org/support
There will be a memorial for our extraordinary Lorilee at some point in 2021.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
December 4, 2020
Thank you, Lori, for bringing the gift of dance to so many families, including ours. I can’t imagine our life without dance and I can’t imagine dance without you. Much love to your family.
Kristin Amundsen
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
My experiences with Lori were always a delight! Either in rehearsal, backstage, at the studio, waiting on her as her Waiter or Teller, Lori brought smiles.
My heart is sad, but my thoughts are full of happy memories
We will miss you terribly
Randy Pound
Friend
December 3, 2020
Lori was an amazing instructor. She taught me how to be a professional in dance. She also taught me how to audition. Most importantly she reinforced the joy of performing, which has stuck with me throughout my life whether I was dancing , singing or acting. She was and always will be a defining force in my life and for that there are no thank you big enough. Lori will be greatly missed
Eunice Pierce
Student
December 3, 2020
Lori was an artistic force of nature. The moment she walked into the studio her energy was so compelling that you couldn't help but want to dance; to do your best for her. I will be forever grateful to her for being an incredible dance mentor and for graciously allowing me to be a founding board member for the Civic Ballet. She created an amazing dance legacy which continues to live on.
My deepest condolences to Drew and the Civic Ballet family.
Eric Boyd
Friend
December 3, 2020
I am so sad to hear this but know that Lorilee lived a full and exciting life. My twin sister and I took ballet lessons in the garage of her home for $10 a month when we were in high school in the early 1970’s. Although we had absolutely no dancing talent, Lorilee always found something positive to say during our lessons. She was so vivacious and beautiful and I thought she looked like Marilyn Monroe. I took lessons off and on into my early adulthood. Thank you Lorilee for the positive affect you had on so many. ❤
Melanie Johe
December 2, 2020
For many years I enjoyed From Ballet to Broadway on KCBX hosted by this lovely, knowledgeable woman. She picked the best music for us, her avid listeners. Thank you for sharing your talents in so many ways Lorilee! You’re missed by many.
Ginny Orcutt-Clenard
Student
December 2, 2020
She was the first member of the SLO dance community I got to know...over 40 years ago... a beautiful spirit and enthusiastic friend. She will be remembered...and missed...and loved always. Rest in Peace.
Howard Gee
Friend
December 2, 2020
We are deeply saddened by your loss. Lori was such a huge influence in our lives. Both Lyndsay and I loved dance and the ballet and all things that came with it. She was such a true mentor with so many life lessons. She is will greatly missed and her memories will be with us forever. We send you all our love and support.
Lisa Katherman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved