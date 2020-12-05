I am so sad to hear this but know that Lorilee lived a full and exciting life. My twin sister and I took ballet lessons in the garage of her home for $10 a month when we were in high school in the early 1970’s. Although we had absolutely no dancing talent, Lorilee always found something positive to say during our lessons. She was so vivacious and beautiful and I thought she looked like Marilyn Monroe. I took lessons off and on into my early adulthood. Thank you Lorilee for the positive affect you had on so many. ❤

Melanie Johe