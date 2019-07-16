Lorraine B. Kenney Lorraine B. Kenney, 89, passed away July 1, 2019 in San Luis Obispo, CA. She was born in December,1929 to Gladys and Steven Kenney in Chicago IL. Lorraine has three children, Pamela Farnsworth, James Brophy and Michael Brophy. She has 3 grand- children, 5 great grand-children and 1 great, great grand-child. Lorraine was a seamstress. She worked for local dry cleaning shops as well as friends and family creating beautiful dresses and fuzzy PJ's. She volunteered her time and sewing abilities for local theatre productions and many other groups in the area including the VA. A memorial service will be held Friday July 19th, at Nativity of our Lady Catholic Church, 221 Daly Ave, San Luis Obispo at 11:00 AM.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 16, 2019