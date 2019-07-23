Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Bailey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Bailey Lorraine Bailey of San Luis Obispo, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was 91 years young. Lorraine influenced many people in San Luis Obispo County as a Cuesta College teacher for several decades specializing in Nutrition, Home Economics and Interior Design. She also spearheaded the Caring and Sharing program, providing mobile support to less fortunate members of our community. Despite suffering from Polio as a child, her adventures in adulthood included hiking up Twin Sisters in Colorado and residing all summer as a forest fire lookout in a metal hut on top of the Rockies (which got directly struck by lightening on more than one occasion). She authored two books, went back to Cal Poly and earned a Masters Degree in her 50's, and remained active in her own Interior Design business and swam daily laps at Sinsheimer pool well into her 80's. She cherished her dear friends and family gatherings and always encouraged us to lead an integrity based, purposeful life with a reminder to balance work by "doing something fun". She was one of the strongest and the kindest people you ever met. Her graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 24, at 10:45am at the SLO Cemetery. She is survived by her two sons, Bruce (Karla) Hensel and Ron (Nadia) Hensel, and a beautiful granddaughter (Grace).

