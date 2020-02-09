Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Violet (Righetti) Ingles. View Sign Service Information Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 (805)-544-7400 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Violet Ingles (Righetti) Lorraine Violet Ingles (Righetti), age 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Arroyo Grande on December 26, 2019. She was born June 27, 1919 in San Luis Obispo, CA to Guido and Elizabeth Righetti. Lorraine was a lifelong learner, starting her education at the one room Independence School House. She graduated San Luis Obispo High School in 1937 then continued one more year at a local junior college honing her skills in the secretarial field. She worked at various local offices until 1944 when she joined the Women's Army Corp. After seeing two brothers join the Army Air Corp during WW2, she had a strong motivation to support them in the war effort. While both brothers were assigned overseas, Lorraine proudly worked at the Pentagon under Dwight D. Eisenhower until 1946. After her service, Lorraine returned to the family ranch. On June 28, 1947, she married Doris Lemuel Ingles. Together they had four children. Lorraine and Doris took joy in the task of raising a family in San Luis Obispo until 1961 when they moved to Ojai, CA where Lorraine worked as the secretary at the United Methodist church. She took part in many church activities and strongly urged her children to do the same. After their children completed school, she and Doris retired in 1977 and started their travel trailer adventures. Lorraine wrote countless postcards to loved ones chronicling their travels. In 1980 they settled in Cambria, CA. Lorraine had a passion for being outdoors. She resumed her love for writing and was known to speak her mind about social values through letters to the editor. She enjoyed playing cards with the neighbors, visiting family, and taking long walks. 1982 brought the largest travel adventure, when she and Doris traveled the USA. In 1992, Doris passed away. With extra time on her hands she became more involved with family and worked part time as a demo lady, caregiver, and taxicab driver for medically fragile folks. In 1998 Lorraine moved closer to her grandchildren and youngest daughter. Being an awesome mother and grandmother, Lorraine continued to find new hobbies and adventures with her family, from travelling to gardening, to being an ace Scrabble player, and seeking creative projects. As Lorraine came into her 90s, she set a goal to reach her 100 th birthday. In June of 2019 her goal was met and a party ensued. She was very proud that she was surrounded by so many friends and family that day. Lorraine is survived by her children, Richard (Airdrie), Lynne (Dale), Dennis (Kristin), and Karen (Bill); four grandsons, Cameron, Jack, Denny, and Timothy; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm March 7 th at the Trinity Hall SLO, 6565 Edna Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401. Please share a Memory at:

