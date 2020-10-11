Louie Nunes

September 20, 2020

Arroyo Grande, California - Louie Nunes, 80 a life-long resident of rural Arroyo Grande passed away on September 20 at home after a long illness..

Louie began his work career milking cows as a boy for his father's dairy. Later he worked with his brothers at the family business, Nunes Brothers Market. He also worked for Don's Auto Repair in Arroyo Grande. Finally he was employed at the Union Oil Refinery, retiring after 29 years.

Louie was an accomplished landscape artist, having won several blue ribbons at the Mid-State Fair. He loved photography, car shows, and was a talented wood-worker, always having a creative project going on in his workshop. He was a handyman, and could fix anything.

He graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1959.

Louie was proud of his Portuguese heritage, and enjoyed gathering with his friends and family. A life-long jokester there was always a story or joke up his sleeve. Louie is survived by his wife, Peggy and his daughters Carrie (Tom Wood) of Arroyo Grande and Teri (Richard Sipes) of Oceano, and son Jerry of Ridgewood NY. He leaves four grandchildren and three great-grand children.He is also survived by brother, Sammie and sister Ilene, countless nieces, nephews and cousins, and a million friends.

He was preceded in death by brother Alvin and his parents Frances and John.

Services for Louie are planned for a later date.





