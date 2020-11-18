1/1
Louis "David" Montgomery
1950 - 2020
October 9, 1950 - October 20, 2020
Cayucos, California - Louis "David" Montgomery passed away on October 20, 2020 after an extended illness at the age of 70. He passed away peacefully with his youngest brother John at his side in Cayucos. David was born at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, the eldest son of Louis and Gertie Fae Montgomery. David's most formative years were spent on the central California coast where he graduated from Coast Joint Union High School in Cambria, California in 1969. Afterwards he enjoyed working for the California State Parks and Recreation Department before moving back to Little Rock, Arkansas to care for his grandparents and later his parents. He was employed as a weight scale mechanic. He particularly enjoyed working as a member of a local HAM operators club in Little Rock. His call sign was KA5SKU. David used his hobby to help emergency services to locate and track tornadoes as an early warning for the residents in his county. David will be remembered for his positive outlook on life and his wry sense of humor. He enjoyed the outdoors and went on many camping trips. He loved to listen to music and had a wide range of favorites. He enjoyed watching classical movies and couldn't resist a good John Wayne movie. He is survived by his brothers Paul (Eva) and John Montgomery and various nieces and nephews. He will be remembered and missed by all who loved him.


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
