Louise Fryer
May 5, 1924 - September 30, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - Helen 'Louise' Fryer passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 30, 2020, at 96 years old. Louise was born to Dr. Arthur and Helen Kretzschmar in May, 1924, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia. Louise attended Yeadon Elementary School and graduated from Yeadon High School in 1941. While in high school, Louise met her high school sweetheart, Jack Fryer.
After high school, Jack joined the U.S. Army Air Corp. Louise attended Taylor Business College in Philadelphia, and worked for the war effort at a machine company in Philadelphia for many years. Louise also began planning their wedding. She had her dress, and everything planned, when Jack called with bad news. He was to go overseas immediately for the latter part of World War II. They both wanted to be married prior to him leaving, so with Louise in her dress, and Jack in his uniform, they were married on April 28th, 1944.
A few years after Jack returned home, Jack and Louise were blessed with two daughters, Barbara in 1947, and Patricia in 1950. In November 1958, Louise and her young family made the move to San Luis Obispo and they called San Luis Obispo home ever since.
While in San Luis Obispo, Louise worked at the San Luis Obispo County School's office and Unocal on Tank Farm Road for many years, before retiring. After retirement, she and Jack enjoyed golfing and were members of the Morro Bay Golf Club. Louise enjoyed playing in golf tournaments and hosting parties at their home with friends. She and Jack also enjoyed travelling and attending family parties. After having to give up golf and active life, Louise loved shopping, reading books, oil painting, taking care of her plants and cooking. Louise always enjoyed dressing fancy and did so up until her final days. Louise "never wanted to miss anything or any family party." We will all truly miss her. Prior to Jack's death, they celebrated 72 years of marriage together.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Fryer, her parents, Dr. Arthur and Helen Kretzschmar; her brother, Art Kretzschmar; and her infant son, Thomas Jay Fryer. She is survived by her sister, Jane Dalbey; daughters Barbara Tonini (John), and Patricia Wettlaufer (Brian); three grandchildren, Michelle (Shellie) Fredrickson (Erik), Steven Tonini (Dory), and Kimberlee Johnson (Brad); six great-grandchildren: Alyssa Fredrickson, Jack Fredrickson, Trevor Tonini, Ethan Tonini, Jacob Johnson and Cameron Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Park Place Assisted Living, the staff at Central Coast Hospice, and Dr. Jeffrey Bourne & staff for the wonderful care given to Louise in her later years.
At Louise's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the American Heart Association
, 1371 Pacific, SLO, or your favorite charity
in Louise Fryer's name.