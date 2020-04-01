Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lt. Col. Buell W. RET. "Bill" Oberholser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lt. Col. Buell "Bill" W. Oberholser, RET. Bill passed on March 26 at the Village at Sydney Creek in San Luis Obispo. He was surrounded by some of his grandchildren at the time. Bill was born in Kansas in 1921. He came to San Luis Obispo with his family in 1938. He was a graduate of SLO High class of '39. In 1941 he joined the Army Air Corps. During his training he met the love of his life, Christine Stock. They married in 1942 before he was sent overseas to the North African theater. He served his 25 missions and returned to the U.S. to Gulfport, Ms. to train more pilots. Upon his discharge from active duty in 1946, he joined the Air Force Reserve and served 20 years to retire a Lt. Col. He eventually went to work for the Pacific Milling Co. (now Miners Hardware) and never left. He worked his way up from forklift driver to accounting to Management, eventually buying the business with his partners, Arnold and Norbert Volny. Although he retired at 62 in 1983, he maintained his ownership until the business was sold. He was active in the community and was a member of the Elks, Eagles and Exchange Club. He was President of La Fiesta in 1951. He was also very active in many trade organizations. He is survived by his son Steve (Lucy), daughter Lori Luna (Gary),life partner Frankie Williams, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. The family wishes to thank Ron and Kathy Bivens whose help the last 10 years of his life was essential to his comfort and quality of life. He was preceded in death by his wife Christine and daughter Diane. There will be a celebration of life sometime in the future post COVID-19.

