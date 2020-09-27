1/1
Lucia Anna Rosa Marziello
Lucia Anna Rosa Marziello Our beloved mother Lucia Anna Rosa Marziello, went home to heaven on September 22, 2020. Lucia was born in Cairano, Italy on September 18, 1936. In May of 1954 she was married to Joseph Fiore Marziello, also from Cairano. Lucia travelled aboard the Flotta Lauro on her voyage from Italy to America by sea. Lucia worked as a seamstress for the Berkshire Coat Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts before starting her family in 1965. Lucia and her family moved from Pittsfield to Atascadero, California in August of 1983. Lucia was a dedicated mother that always put her family above all else. One of her greatest joys was cooking for her loved ones. Sunday dinners in the Marziello home were consistent and attendance was mandatory. Lucia was also an avid baker and was well known for the variety of cookies and confections she would make for any and all occasions. Spending time with, and caring for her family were her greatest joys. There was an extra seat at the table and everyone was welcome. Our mother is a shining example of selflessness and love that made everyone's life brighter. Her support was limitless as she never missed any event that her children were engaged in. Mom was front row center for sporting events, theatrical productions and everything in between. Lucia is survived by her four sons: Joseph ( Lisabeth ), Andrea ( Mary ), Pasquale ( Emma ), and Guy Marziello. She is also survived by her brother Nicola ( Leonita ) Ruberto, nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held followed by internment at the San Luis Obispo Cemetery and Mausoleum.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
