Lucille Erickson Rader May 14, 1926-January 5, 2020 Folks have called her Lucy, Luce, Lucille, and Mrs. Rader. We called her Mom. She will be sorely missed by her children Robin and Don. Her sister Eileen Erickson Engleman, niece Judi Engleman Denney, and her nephew Kevin Erickson are among her surviving relatives. Mom graduated from Paso Robles High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing. Her nursing career spanned almost forty years in this county, last retiring from Twin Cities Hospital. She served many years with the Lutheran Braile Workers. Mom was Pioneer Day Belle (1943) and was proud of her family's support of the Pioneer Museum. She was a great fan of the PBR. She shared her love of photography with her children. And then there is the quilting. Decades of projects and friendships starting with Francis Bailey's classes. Isolde, Jeanne, Joyce, and Phyllis are her quilting sisters and have been amazing friends for years. Those who passed before, Leo and Ellen Erickson, parents; Chester Erickson, brother; and nieces Karen Erickson Imig and Linda Engleman and her beloved husband Robert Rader. He brought her his gift of gab, traveling and sports; his Dogtown Family and WWII brothers. Oh yeah, and golf. Many thanks to Mom's caregivers. Over the years Dr. Scott Greaves has shown her respect and patience. Central Coast Home and Hospice has offered amazing support. Mom's long term caregiver Regina, the 'stranger' who was a great support for her kids, too. And "our" caregivers, Deirdre and Sheila, the 'Yogamates', and the constant support friends and colleagues. Thank you. Per Lucille's request, no formal services will be held. However Robin and Don will host a celebration at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to . Arrangements by Kuehl-Nicolay. After years of battling dementia we are pleased Mom is at rest.

