Lucy Cortez Ruben Cortez Lucy and Ruben have left us to join our heavenly Father. Lucy passed away on January 19th and her husband of 70 years joined her two and a half weeks later on February 7th. They were born within 3 months of each other, in the same neighborhood, and were inseparable since elementary school. Lucy's last name began with a B and Ruben's with a C so they sat next to each other year after year in school. They continued to be by each other's side throughout their lives. They raised five children in Southern California and moved to Atascadero in the late 70's, bringing their youngest daughter, Sara, with them. Ruben had always dreamed of retiring here, as he had worked on the construction of ASH in 1954. They loved the Central Coast as did three of their children, Barbara, Fred and Ed, who followed them here and made their homes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. They leave behind a legacy of love, fidelity, compassion and kindness. They will now be able to be with their son, Ed, who proceeded them to heaven in 2009 and their son-in-law, Hugh, in 2012. They will be missed by their family and friends but are only parted until the reunion with all in Jesus Christ, our Savior. A Celebration of Life will be held in May where family and friends can gather to laugh, cry and reminisce. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wilshire Hospice. The staff of Wilshire Hospice were exceptional in the care they provided to Lucy and Ruben in their final days and we thank them.

