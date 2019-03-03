Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lupe Sylvester. View Sign

Lupe Sylvester Lupe Sylvester, 84 yrs old, an angel on earth, passed away on Feb. 9th at Sierra Vista Hospital. She was born in 1935 to Pablo Franco and Felicitas Navarette in Yuma, Ariz. Starting as a car hop on roller skates, she waitressed for 66 years! From 1962 -2017 she was your favorite waitress at Chat'N Chew Restaurant, Brebes Ocean House and The Hungry Fisherman. She was also a part of the family who owned and worked at the Morro Bay Aquarium. She carved out a second career loving and spoiling all those in her hemisphere. Her heart overflowed with love for her family, friends, and neighbors for whom she joyfully crocheted hats, scarves, blankets and shared food and pots of homemade soup. She was famous for her lemon meringue and coconut cream pies! In 1976 she married a handsome Portuguese fisherman and became part of their large family. She is survived by her husband of 43yrs, Edward Sylvester, her daughter, Debra Hesch (John), grandchildren John Christian Hesch and Felicia Francisca Malapit (Jared), her siblings: Ruth Hernandez, Bertha Tyler, Joseph Franco (Cuca), Felicia Lynch, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Pablo Franco II. and sister Irene Munoz. Mass held at 11am on Saturday, March 9th at St. Timothy's Catholic Church on Piney Way. A Celebration of Life will be held the following week at 11am on Saturday, March 16th at the Morro Bay Community Center on Kennedy Way. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Lupe Sylvester's name.

