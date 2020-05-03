Lydia Pietz Our dear Mother Lydia Pietz (nee Holzwart) 96 passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at her home in Los OSOS, CA. She was born the 5th of seven children to John and Marie Holzwart of Sheboygan, Wisconsin on April 7, 1924. She was raised in Sheboygan and graduated from Sheboygan High in 1942. When World War II broke out, Lydia traveled to Washington DC with her sister and some friends to work as a secretaries for the War Department. They were excited to help with the war effort and as this was such a great adventure for the young women, they all chose nicknames. For many years Lydia was known as Vickie. When they heard that riveters were needed in California to help build planes, Lydia answered the call. She moved to California and started work. She said it was a very hard job and you had to be strong. When it was discovered that she was an excellent typist, Lydia was transferred to the office and was much happier. She met her future husband, John Pietz Jr on a blind date. He was in training to be a fighter pilot in the USAF. They became engaged before he left to fly in the South Pacific. He named his P-38 Fighter aircraft Vickie, Lydia's nickname. They were married on September 15, 1945 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. As John remained in the Air Force they moved often the first few years, then resided in New York, Maryland and in 1957 they settled in Torrance, CA with their 5 children. Their 6th child was born 2 months after arriving in California and the last child 3 years later. Lydia was a busy homemaker, caring for her family and was active in the Redondo Beach Methodist church. In 1973 they relocated to San Luis Obispo. Upon John's retirement they enjoyed many travel adventures. John was still flying and they bought a twin engine Cessna. They enjoyed flying cross country to visit family and friends. They took a cruise through the Panama Canal and one to Alaska. While vacationing in Hawaii John became excited to compete in triathlons, so they moved to Kailua Kona, Hawaii. In July 1985, while training for the Iron Man Triathlon, John was tragically killed while riding his bicycle. Lydia then returned to San Luis Obispo to be with her family. She enjoyed sewing, a skill she learned working as a young girl at her father's "Sheboygan Cap Co", spending time and activities with her family and growing number of grandchildren, church activities, visiting seniors and delivering Meals on Wheels. She traveled to the Holy Lands, a lifelong dream, and visited her siblings in Wisconsin often. She was always a very caring and generous person, always thinking of the happiness of others. She was one of the most selfless people we have ever known! Sadly, she was diagnosed with dementia in her later years, but nonetheless maintained a vibrant and happy disposition. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Marie, husband John, siblings, John, Fritz, Ruben, Esther, George & Edward. She is survived by her children Susan Brown (Lauren), Sandra Beck (John), Kathy Kreile (Jim), John, Thomas (Jerrine), Joann Fay (Brad) and David as well as grandchildren Christy, Sarah, Lisa, Jennifer, Alex, Monica, Alysha, Seth, Hailey, Casey, Sara, and 7 great grandchildren. A special thank you to the caring and kindness from the wonderful people at Aunt Carol's Place, JAJ Residential Care, Dr. Steven Sainsbury and Hospice. A memorial service and celebration of life will be planned at a future date.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 3, 2020.