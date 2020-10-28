1/1
Lyle R. Schweitzer
1929 - 2020
Lyle R. Schweitzer
July 26, 1929 - October 21, 2020
Paso Robles, California - Lyle R. Schweitzer was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, October 21. He was 91. Lyle was born in Rahway, New Jersey. He graduated in 1949 from the Church Farm School of Exton, Pennsylvania. Lyle was once named Student of the Year because he was the only one willing to climb the top of the 25' ft. school flagpole and then paint it on the way back down!
Following graduation, he moved to Hollywood, Florida where he met his wife, Jean Andrews of Detroit, Michigan. They were married in1955 and immediately left for the world-famous climate of Southern California. They resided in the Los Angeles - Malibu area for 22 years and became parents of three children: son David, and daughters Suzanne and Stephanie. Lyle worked as an accountant, banker, realtor, and finally a licensed contractor.
In 1977 while driving up the coast one day he stopped just north of Paso Robles and discovered the property that became his beloved home---San Paso Ranch. Over the years he raised cattle, grew pomegranates, pecans, lilies, hydroponic vegetables and barley. He was never happier than when he was sitting on a tractor, fixing a fence, or harvesting a crop. Often he simply relaxed to appreciate the panorama of fields and trees and the ways fog crept over the hills and nestled in the valleys. He took advantage of Paso's ideal weather to take up flying, earning his pilot's license and owning a Cessna 150 and a Great Lakes biplane. In later years he enjoyed playing golf at the Paso Robles Golf Club. His partners became his best friends, and he enjoyed their comaraderie as much as the game itself.
Lyle also was an active member of the Malibu Presbyterian Church and the Templeton Presbyterian Church and served as Elder in each congregation.
He is pre-deceased by his son, David, and survived by his wife Jean, daughters Suzanne (Patrick) Walz, Stephanie Schweitzer, granddaughters Emily Walz and Madeleine Walz, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was the life of the party, a great story teller, a dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
