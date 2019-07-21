Lynda Lee (Sherman) Gass Lynda Lee (Sherman) Gass, 78 years of age, passed into the arms of her savior on June 29, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Her family were long time residents of the East Coast. In 1946 they moved to the West Coast, finally settling in California. Lynda attended Atascadero Schools, graduating from Atascadero High School class of 1958. Her career was with the State of California, retiring after 40 years of service. Lynda was a long time resident of the Central Coast, before moving to Oregon. She enjoyed traveling and square dancing, was a talented crocheter and the family historian. Lynda is survived by her sister Veronica B. (John) Grove of Fresno, CA. Three children: son Bob (Lynn) Hinson Jr. of CA, son Eugene (Linda) Hinson of Idaho, and daughter Teresa (Tommy) Morgan. She leaves 8 grandchildren, 8 great- grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Lynda spent happy months with her family and enjoyed the wonderful care from the staff at Dorian Place in Ontario, Oregon. The family wishes to thank the staff of Vibra Hospital in Boise, Idaho for their loving care these past weeks. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 21, 2019