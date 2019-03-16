Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel L. Dias. View Sign

Mabel L. Dias 1917-2019 Mabel Lucille Dias, 102, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019. She was born on February 21, 1917 to Frank and Mary Silva on the family ranch. She graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1934. On December 18, 1939, Mabel married her childhood friend, Frank Dias. Even though Mae did not attend Frankie's boxing matches in the 1930's, she still supported him and saved all his newspaper clippings. While working at Secour Printing, she was able to make his boxing robe. Through the 1940's and 1950's, Mae helped him run his business, Dias Transportation. Mae loved to host parties and dress formally. She always had a camera ready to snap a picture. Her desserts and sandwiches were always delicious. Mabel kept busy with lots of volunteer work. She taught CCD at St. Marys Church, was a den mother for Cub Scouts, and translated for the Portuguese community. Mae was very involved with the D.E.S. club, especially when Frankie was the club president. She also had deep roots in the I.D.E.S., S.P.R.S.I, and Catholic Daughters organizations. She was a devout Catholic and went to daily mass for most of her life. She took care of her husband until his passing in 1980. Mabel also took care of her parents until their passing in 1988. She is survived by her adopted sister, son, two grandchildren, three great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and Godchildren. Our thanks and gratitude to Rosamaria Rosas and Ana Jimenez for supporting us in caring for Grandma with love and compassion. Mabel was the matriarch of the family and her memory will live on forever. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to St. Joseph High School. She was a strong supporter of Catholic Education. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Louis de Montfort Church. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at

600 E Stowell Rd

Santa Maria , CA 93454

600 E Stowell Rd
Santa Maria , CA 93454
(805) 925-2753

