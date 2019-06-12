Mac Mathis Mac Mathis passed away May, 2019. He is survived by his: wife Wanda, daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Curtis, grandson Jeffrey and wife Jamie, two great-grandchildren, Easton and Audrina. He leaves behind loving and caring nieces and nephews. Mac was born in Oklahoma in 1934, graduated from Delano High in 1952, retired from Jim Burke Ford in Bakersfield. He was a lifetime member of Oceano Elks Lodge, and Retired Active Men's Club in Pismo Beach. He loved gathering with loved ones for family celebrations. Mac enjoyed water sports, especially sailing and sailed around the world. Memorial service pending.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 12, 2019