Magdalena Anna Mumper October 1931 July 2019 Magdalena Mumper, 87, died peacefully on July 23, 2019, after a long and eventful life. "Lene" was born October 17, 1931 in Backa Palanka, a small European town in the former Yugoslavia that was home to generations of ethnic Germans. During World WarII, as the Russian army moved west, she and her family, along with many others, fled their home in 1944. They found temporary shelter in Austria, first in Vienna, then Vorarlberg, and finally a refugee camp in Salzburg. Lene was able to resume her education. She grew to love art, literature, ballet, and music, in particular opera, which she was able to attend for free by sitting on the aisle steps of the Salzburg Festspielhaus. In 1952, she and her parents boarded a ship and followed her brother to America, sailing in steerage to New Orleans, and then on to Los Angeles, a three-day trip by train. Life for these newly arrived immigrants centered around St. Stephen Catholic Church, where their pastor and sponsor, Father Lanni, helped with finding housing and work. In Los Angeles, Lene's life revolved around her family, her job at Catalina Sportswear, and the community at St. Stephen, where she soon met Hans Mumper, an aspiring architect. They married in 1954. Together they raised three children and built four notable homes, each reflecting Lene and Hans' modernist style. A skilled craftswoman, her beautiful, Bauhaus-inspired textiles filled her homes and her family's. Her grandchildren remember her working contentedly on a new needlepoint canvas, listening to one of her favorite operas, with one of the many cats she loved during her life (all of them named Mickey) napping by her side. Lene and Hans moved from the Los Angeles area to Paso Robles, and later Creston. She was an active member of the Symphony Guild and volunteered at the Paso Robles Library, mending and rebinding books. Most, however, will remember Lene for her baking. Her cookies, in particular, were artistic, delicious, meticulously crafted gems that she shared generously. For a time, she went into business, baking her popular treats for Busi's restaurant in Paso Robles. Lene Mumper is survived by her children: Heidrun Mumper-Drumm (Rick Drumm), Armin Mumper (Suzanne), and Markus Mumper (Margaret Wagner), and grandchildren Ryder and Perrin Drumm, and Emily, Johanna, and Magdalena Mumper. Burial will be private. A reception will take place Friday, August 2 at noon at McPhee's Grill, 416 S. Main St, Templeton

Magdalena Anna Mumper October 1931 July 2019 Magdalena Mumper, 87, died peacefully on July 23, 2019, after a long and eventful life. "Lene" was born October 17, 1931 in Backa Palanka, a small European town in the former Yugoslavia that was home to generations of ethnic Germans. During World WarII, as the Russian army moved west, she and her family, along with many others, fled their home in 1944. They found temporary shelter in Austria, first in Vienna, then Vorarlberg, and finally a refugee camp in Salzburg. Lene was able to resume her education. She grew to love art, literature, ballet, and music, in particular opera, which she was able to attend for free by sitting on the aisle steps of the Salzburg Festspielhaus. In 1952, she and her parents boarded a ship and followed her brother to America, sailing in steerage to New Orleans, and then on to Los Angeles, a three-day trip by train. Life for these newly arrived immigrants centered around St. Stephen Catholic Church, where their pastor and sponsor, Father Lanni, helped with finding housing and work. In Los Angeles, Lene's life revolved around her family, her job at Catalina Sportswear, and the community at St. Stephen, where she soon met Hans Mumper, an aspiring architect. They married in 1954. Together they raised three children and built four notable homes, each reflecting Lene and Hans' modernist style. A skilled craftswoman, her beautiful, Bauhaus-inspired textiles filled her homes and her family's. Her grandchildren remember her working contentedly on a new needlepoint canvas, listening to one of her favorite operas, with one of the many cats she loved during her life (all of them named Mickey) napping by her side. Lene and Hans moved from the Los Angeles area to Paso Robles, and later Creston. She was an active member of the Symphony Guild and volunteered at the Paso Robles Library, mending and rebinding books. Most, however, will remember Lene for her baking. Her cookies, in particular, were artistic, delicious, meticulously crafted gems that she shared generously. For a time, she went into business, baking her popular treats for Busi's restaurant in Paso Robles. Lene Mumper is survived by her children: Heidrun Mumper-Drumm (Rick Drumm), Armin Mumper (Suzanne), and Markus Mumper (Margaret Wagner), and grandchildren Ryder and Perrin Drumm, and Emily, Johanna, and Magdalena Mumper. Burial will be private. A reception will take place Friday, August 2 at noon at McPhee's Grill, 416 S. Main St, Templeton mumper.app.rsvpify.com . A memorial will follow in Pasadena at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The US Olympic Committee/TeamUSA.org or The Salvation Army. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 30, 2019

