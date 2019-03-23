Malcolm Martin Kingsley Jr. was born in June 1932 in Santa Barbara, and he died on March 13th, 2019 in Morro Bay. Malcolm was raised in Ventura. He served as a Staff Sargent in the Air Force during the Korean war, and he graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in Animal Science. Malcolm married Donna Mae Evans of Cayucos in 1957. They had five children: Susan, Sandra, Sharon, Malcolm III, and Merle. His family was completed by nine grandchildren and four great-grandsons. Malcolm worked for 22 years for Hayward Lumber, but he found his greatest joy and life's ambition as a rancher in Cayucos. He raised Angus cattle and Quarter Horses. He had a great love of horses and worked with them throughout his life. He also loved the outdoors and was a hunter and fisherman. Services will be held on March 30, 2019 at 11 in morning at Cambria District Cemetery (6015 Bridge Street) with reception to follow at Cayucos Community Church (South Ocean Ave and 3rd Street).
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019