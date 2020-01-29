Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Louise Carter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia Louise Carter Marcia Louise Carter, 93, died peacefully at her home on January 23, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1926 in Hordville, Nebraska, the daughter of Newton Bankson and Edith (Bengtson) Bankson. Marcia and her family moved from Nebraska to California in 1940. She graduated from Leuzinger High School, in Lawndale, California, in June of 1943. Marcia taught piano lessons, played organ in churches, and accompanied vocalists on piano. One of those vocalists was the brother of her future husband, who introduced George to Marcia. They married on June 23, 1950. They settled in a house in Inglewood, California, starting a family with three girls. In 1959 George moved the family to Atascadero. Marcia then gave birth to two sons, one who lived only three days. Marcia played organ for the Gospel Chapel in Atascadero. George and Marcia also had a music ministry, with Marcia then gave birth to two sons, one who lived only three days. Marcia played organ for the Gospel Chapel in Atascadero. George and Marcia also had a music ministry, with Marcia accompanying George's operatic voice. Marcia enjoyed teaching Good News Club every week in her home. George and Marcia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 23, 2000. They were married a total of 61 years, before George died at age 89. Marcia is preceded in death by an infant son and a daughter, Shelley Carter, as well as by her husband, George Carter. She is survived by three children: Susan Carnohan, Sharon Martin, and Mark Carter. Marcia has four grandchildren: Christina Gallagher, Theodore Martin II, Timothy Martin, and Kathryn Willis. Marcia is survived by ten great grandchildren: Elizabeth Alegret, Gabrielle Alegret, Mackenzie Gallagher, Clairissa Gallagher, Esther Gallagher, Theodore Martin III, Weston Martin, Caitlynn Martin, Sutton Willis, and Clementine Willis. Funeral arrangements have been made with Chapel of Roses in Atascadero, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at ll:30, with graveside service at 2 p.m. at Pine Mountain Cemetery.

