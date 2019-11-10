Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret French. View Sign Service Information Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 (805)-544-7400 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret French Nov. 5, 1927 - Oct. 22, 2019 Margaret French, 91, passed away peacefully at home, October 22, with her loving family by her side. She was born November 5, 1927, near Goodland, Kansas. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Al French, her sweet daughter-in-law, Sandy McCool French, and eleven other siblings. Margaret will be greatly missed by her daughter, Ilene, and sons John and Jeff (Lori) and five grandchildren, Emery, Matthew, Lorrin, Ryan (Melodie), and Drew. She adored her two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Wyatt. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Margaret's life passions were taking care of her family, cooking gourmet meals, playing Scrabble with her dear friend Mary Nagano, doing crossword puzzles, and traveling the world. She married Al French in March, 1948. They started their lives and family together in Costa Mesa, CA. She became a homemaker with children and he pursued a commercial fishing career. In 1959, they moved to Olive Street in Morro Bay, and after 18 years, they moved to the Ranch on Little Morro Creek Road where they happily lived the remainder of their lives. A Celebration of her life and BBQ is planned for December 7, 2019, at the Morro Bay Veterans' Memorial Building from 12 to 4 pm. Please come, eat, wear happy clothes, and share your memories. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the Central Coast Women for Fisheries, Fishing Family Emergency Fund, 785 Quintana Road, #106, Morro Bay, CA 93442.

