Margaret J. Schoening Margaret, 84 passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019 with her children at her bedside. Margaret was born in Santa Lucrecia Vera Cruz, Mexico on January 15, 1935 to the late William Edgar Hopkins and the late Florence Irene Elliott Hopkins. She grew up in San Luis Obispo and attended local schools. She graduated in the Class of "54". After graduating she worked for our local movie theaters, Cornets & Woolworths Five & Dime stores. She then worked and retired from Sears & Roebuck. After retirement, she loved to bowl and play Bonco traveling in tournaments. She was quite good. She loved volunteering for the local Blood Bank where she also donated blood and delivered Harvest Bags to the less fortunate, handicapped & elderly. She went on to caregive for those who loved and needed her. She would never say "No" to anyone! Margaret was very active up to her death. Every Saturday she enjoyed placing flowers on the alter at her church. Her church family was her saving grace. To know her was to love her. Margaret never forgot where she came from. She is survived by her children, Kenneth G. Schoening and spouse (Susan), Susan Tryon Kelly, Jana Tuffs and spouse, (Michael), Mark Schoening, Allen Tryon and spouse (Heather), their little one (Elsa), a niece Pattie Dole, nine grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren Thomas and Madilynn, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her late husband Kenneth Schoening, her siblings, Ralph Hopkins, William Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Ann Hopkins Burns and four half sisters. Graveside service will be held at Odd Fellow's Cemetery 1:30pm Thursday, May 30th following with a "Celebration of Life" at the Elks Lodge from 2-5pm. There will be a guest book to sign, feel free to write something. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .

