Margaret Johanna Burrell Hall Margaret Johanna Burrell Hall, 94 (August 11, 1926-December 9, 2019). Margaret was born in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1926. She lived most of her adult life in Phoenix, Arizona where she was a High School Art Teacher at Arcadia High School. She retired and some years later moved to Paso Robles, California where she helped co-found Robert Hall Winery with her husband Robert. Margaret was an accomplished artist, photographer, jewelry and pottery maker. She was passionate about education, attending both UCLA and ASU in addition to being an educator herself. She was extremely dedicated to her friends and family. Margaret passed away near her home in Rio Verde, Arizona where she lived her last years. She left behind many friends and family including her brother, sister in law, daughter, cousins, grand children, and great grandchildren as well as her departed husband Robert's family members. The Robert Hall Winery will graciously host a celebration of her life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Winery in Paso Robles. Memorial donations can be made at Studios on the Park 501(C3) in Paso Robles CA.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019