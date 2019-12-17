Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Johanna Burrell Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Johanna Burrell Hall Margaret Johanna Burrell Hall, 94 (August 11, 1926-December 9, 2019). Margaret was born in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1926. She lived most of her adult life in Phoenix, Arizona where she was a High School Art Teacher at Arcadia High School. She retired and some years later moved to Paso Robles, California where she helped co-found Robert Hall Winery with her husband Robert. Margaret was an accomplished artist, photographer, jewelry and pottery maker. She was passionate about education, attending both UCLA and ASU in addition to being an educator herself. She was extremely dedicated to her friends and family. Margaret passed away near her home in Rio Verde, Arizona where she lived her last years. She left behind many friends and family including her brother, sister in law, daughter, cousins, grand children, and great grandchildren as well as her departed husband Robert's family members. The Robert Hall Winery will graciously host a celebration of her life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Winery in Paso Robles. Memorial donations can be made at Studios on the Park 501(C3) in Paso Robles CA.

Margaret Johanna Burrell Hall Margaret Johanna Burrell Hall, 94 (August 11, 1926-December 9, 2019). Margaret was born in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1926. She lived most of her adult life in Phoenix, Arizona where she was a High School Art Teacher at Arcadia High School. She retired and some years later moved to Paso Robles, California where she helped co-found Robert Hall Winery with her husband Robert. Margaret was an accomplished artist, photographer, jewelry and pottery maker. She was passionate about education, attending both UCLA and ASU in addition to being an educator herself. She was extremely dedicated to her friends and family. Margaret passed away near her home in Rio Verde, Arizona where she lived her last years. She left behind many friends and family including her brother, sister in law, daughter, cousins, grand children, and great grandchildren as well as her departed husband Robert's family members. The Robert Hall Winery will graciously host a celebration of her life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at the Winery in Paso Robles. Memorial donations can be made at Studios on the Park 501(C3) in Paso Robles CA. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close