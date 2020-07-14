Margaret Mary Fisher Margaret Mary Fisher, 98, went to her heavenly home on June 30, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born and raised in Wisconsin, and was a Registered Nurse Anesthetist graduating from St. Mary's Hospital, Green Bay, Wisconsin and St. John's Hospital, Springfield Ill. She worked in hospitals, clinics, private offices and public health. She was a founding member of Hospice of San Luis Obispo County. She served as a Lector at the Old Mission Church and was on the Parish council for more than 25 years. She loved crafts, baking, planning theme parties and playing cards, especially bridge. She was a huge Green Bay Packers fan, and her children purchased a brick in her name at Lambeau Field. She is survived by her son Richard (Sandra), and daughters Linda and Barbara (David), granddaughters Ginger (Jim), Kimber (Brandon), and Joana.; great grandsons, Alex, Ryland, Christian and great granddaughter Reagan. She is also survived by her brother James (Jackie) and sister Susan, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son Ted, and daughters, Mary, Diane and Ramona. Due to the current pandemic there was a private burial . We wish to thank Central Coast Hospice for all of their care and support of our family and Margaret.



