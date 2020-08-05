Margaret Mosher Brown Margaret "Peggy" Mosher Brown, 93, of San Luis Obispo, CA, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 31st, 2020. She was born in Cattaraugus, NY to Irving and Helen Mosher. Peggy attended Syracuse University and the Katharine Gibbs College in Boston from 1941 to 1944. She was then employed as a business representative by the New York Telephone Company in Dunkirk, NY. Peggy did not realize it at the time, but she met the love of her life, Jim Brown, 88 years ago in kindergarten. They went on to attend grade school and high school together, and married July 7, 1951 in Cattaraugus, NY. After starting a family in Rochester, NY, they moved to Huntington, Long Island, NY, and then headed west to Sacramento, CA, where they raised their family and lived from 1963 to 1988. She was proud of her role as wife, mother, and homemaker as she helped shape the lives and values of her children. Peggy also volunteered her time at Mercy San Juan Medical Center and was active at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Carmichael, CA. She was also employed part time as a bookkeeper for a gift store in Sacramento. Peggy and her husband, Jim, retired to the California Central Coast in 1988 to be closer to family. Blessed with an infectious smile, and laugh that lit up peoples'; spirits, she will be remembered for her big heart. She loved a festive party and looked forward to holiday' celebrations with family and friends. Peggy enjoyed writing letters that were thoughtful and uplifting. Her penmanship was beautiful and flowing and admired by those who saw it. She was a master at reading books to her grandchildren as her voice was soft and soothing. Peggy's unconditional love for her husband, children and grandchildren was on full display every day of her life and will never be forgotten. She instilled a sense of love for family and friends that will be carried on for generations to come. Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim Brown, in May 2019, and will now rejoin him with her parents and our Heavenly Father. She is survived by her three children, Cathy (Dr. George Jr) Johnson of Shell Beach, Patty (Mark) Woolpert of Arroyo Grande, and Mark (Christine) Brown of Carlsbad, CA. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Jordan Johnson, George Johnson III, MacKenzie Johnson, Marcy (John) Rourke, Mitchell (Leigh) Woolpert, Patrick Woolpert, Connor Woolpert, Corey Brown, and Luke Brown. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 7th at 11 AM at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church 221 Daly Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), (800) 533-CURE (2873) in memory of Margaret Brown.



