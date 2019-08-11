Margaret Woodman Margaret "Peggy" McDonald Woodman passed on to her loving God at the age of 87 on July 15, 2019 in Templeton, CA, surrounded by her family. Peggy was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona as the only child to Edward and Ruth McDonald. She was proud to be a "Desert Rat". She graduated from North Phoenix High School and from Arizona State University as an Educator. While attending ASU, she was the president of her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, and Homecoming Queen. Peggy had fun as a teenage clothing model for a New York based catalog, Alden Catalog, even having her photos and story featured in Life Magazine. She enjoyed floral arranging, a skill she learned while working at her father's floral shop in Phoenix, McDonald Florist. Peggy married 1st Lt. Thomas Woodman, USAF in 1954 and together they raised 3 children in Monterey Park and South Pasadena, California. After teaching first grade for 25 years, she obtained a Master's Degree in Special Education and finished her career in the field of Elementary Special Education. Upon retiring from El Rancho Unified School District in Pico Rivera, CA in 1992, Peggy moved to Palm Desert, CA with her loving companion of 26 years, Cloyd Nickison, to enjoy her retirement years back in the desert. After Cloyd's passing, she moved to Creston Village in Paso Robles in 2014 to be near her daughter, Barbara. Peggy held many friends and devoted friendships deeply in her heart. She and her family appreciate the loving care and friendships she had at Creston Village. Peggy is survived by her daughters: Julie (Walter) Hunt, Barbara Sefton, son Spencer (Cynthia) Woodman; grandchildren Brooke (Bryan) Zar, Lindsay Zegers, Greg (Lynne) Riffenburgh, Spencer (Cheryn) Riffenburgh, Emma Woodman, Sophie Woodman; 10 great grandchildren; former husband Tom Woodman; a sister-in-law and 3 nieces. She may now rest in peace. A private memorial service will be held.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019