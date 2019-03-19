Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marge Prijatel. View Sign

Marge Prijatel Oct 5, 1920 - March 10, 2019 Born in Pueblo Colorado, nicknamed Migs was the fourth of five children. Father (Samuel Burin) a fisherman who often traveled the world's oceans and mother (Teresa Kozjan Burin) who raised the children and assisted her mother who was the community midwife. Mom's Grandmother also delivered her and her future husband Coach Phil Prijatel. She married her childhood friend and sweetheart in 1941. After WWII they moved to Gunnison Colorado where dad attended college. After graduating Western State College they settled in Olathe, (Colorado) a rural farm community, where Coach landed a coaching and history teaching job. Migs hosted homemade dinners for the football & wrestling teams with their families-and was famous for her meatballs and spaghetti. She was Coach's wife and did it right! Attending each and every game & match she cheered with favor when a point was won or verbalized her disgust if the ref made a bad call. She was involved with her family's hobbies as well; always present for school functions and often made costumes for plays. If you were lucky to be a student at Hawthorne Elementary School and have Marge as a room mother...you especially loved Easter. If you didn't have family to share holiday dinner-Mom made sure you were at our house. Marge was a master seamstress & tailor and often made our clothes from patterns that she fashioned after seeing items in stores. Mom handcrafted ceramics, draperies, upholstered headboards, lamps and lampshades...you name it. Dad made the furniture, mom stained and finished it. We often referred to our home as Little-Hearst-Castle because people would drop by for a tour. She enjoyed working at Law's Hobby Shop, teaching Brazilian Embroidery, and other nifty projects. We always had a cooked breakfast before school and surprises in the lunch box-an orange with a single spiraling peel! Dinner was at 6, and you had better be there or call if you were going to be late-no ifs, ands or buts!! Our home was spit-shined and organized. We wore beautifully handmade clothes and had very clean elbows! Migs eventually became a resident at Bob and Corky's one of SLO-town's elder-care homes; where she was loved, cherished, and well taken care of. Words cannot express our gratitude!! B&C...The perfect place for a loving heart to be taken care of 24/7. Marge is survived by her daughter Debra Perkinson (Chris), Grandson Nicholas Murphy (Laura, Ethan, Lucas), Grandson Michael Prijatel,and Granddaughter Nicole Prijatel. Her husband Coach Phil Prijatel (Nov 5, 2010) and son Philip Prijatel Jr (Oct 15, 2016) are pre-deceased. We thank you Margaret Mary Cecelia Burin Prijatel for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Most importantly-a woman with a mission-family first. Three words describe her best...Determined, Resilient, Devoted. See full Obituary:

