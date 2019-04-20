Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Josephine Lyons. View Sign

Marguerite Josephine Lyons Marguerite Josephine Lyons, 75, of San Luis Obispo, California, passed away on April 12, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Marguerite was born in Bakersfield, California to Robert E. Scherb, MD and Marguerite (Gilbreath) Scherb. She attended school in Bakersfield and graduated from the University of Southern California in 1965 with a degree in Journalism. She married Bill R. Lyons on September 25, 1965, and later divorced in 2001. After her marriage, she resided in Redondo Beach, California where she was employed by City News Service of Los Angeles as a reporter and news writer. She later moved to Palos Verdes, California where she had her two daughters, Shannon and Chelsea. After the birth of her daughters, Marguerite worked on many local political campaigns as a writer and started work on a Master's Degree in Environmental Studies. In 1979, Marguerite and her family moved to Bennington, Vermont. There she continued her pursuit of a Master's Degree in Environmental Studies at SUNY Albany and received her degree in 1981. During this time, Marguerite remained active in journalism by writing a weekly opinion article for the local news- paper, The Bennington Banner. She also worked as a freelance journalist, and her articles appeared in numerous national magazines and newspapers. It was in the 1980s Marguerite discovered her love of painting and began taking several art courses and became an accomplished tole painter. In 1988, she opened her tole painting studio and gift shop, Creative Pastimes, in Bennington where she taught classes and sold her work. In 1994, Marguerite moved back to California and settled in San Luis Obispo. She began to focus exclusively on watercolor painting. She showed her art in many galleries and had numerous solo art exhibits throughout the state and won many awards. Marguerite shared her knowledge of watercolors with many students over the years in both private classes and at Cuesta College. In addition to watercolors, Marguerite learned how to paint with egg tempera, a technique that dates back to the Renaissance era, pre- dating oil painting. She also enjoyed working in her garden and riding her horse. Marguerite is survived by her daughters, Shannon (Lyons) Heberger and Chelsea (Lyons) Montgomery, her grandchildren, Austin Heberger, Aidan Heberger, Alec Heberger, Kaz Montgomery, and Devan Montgomery, and her sister, Mariann Michele (Scherb) Isomura. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Scherb, III. Marguerite's funeral and celebration of life will be Monday, May 20th, beginning at 10 am at Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, California. If you would like to receive details on attending, please send an email to

Marguerite Josephine Lyons Marguerite Josephine Lyons, 75, of San Luis Obispo, California, passed away on April 12, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Marguerite was born in Bakersfield, California to Robert E. Scherb, MD and Marguerite (Gilbreath) Scherb. She attended school in Bakersfield and graduated from the University of Southern California in 1965 with a degree in Journalism. She married Bill R. Lyons on September 25, 1965, and later divorced in 2001. After her marriage, she resided in Redondo Beach, California where she was employed by City News Service of Los Angeles as a reporter and news writer. She later moved to Palos Verdes, California where she had her two daughters, Shannon and Chelsea. After the birth of her daughters, Marguerite worked on many local political campaigns as a writer and started work on a Master's Degree in Environmental Studies. In 1979, Marguerite and her family moved to Bennington, Vermont. There she continued her pursuit of a Master's Degree in Environmental Studies at SUNY Albany and received her degree in 1981. During this time, Marguerite remained active in journalism by writing a weekly opinion article for the local news- paper, The Bennington Banner. She also worked as a freelance journalist, and her articles appeared in numerous national magazines and newspapers. It was in the 1980s Marguerite discovered her love of painting and began taking several art courses and became an accomplished tole painter. In 1988, she opened her tole painting studio and gift shop, Creative Pastimes, in Bennington where she taught classes and sold her work. In 1994, Marguerite moved back to California and settled in San Luis Obispo. She began to focus exclusively on watercolor painting. She showed her art in many galleries and had numerous solo art exhibits throughout the state and won many awards. Marguerite shared her knowledge of watercolors with many students over the years in both private classes and at Cuesta College. In addition to watercolors, Marguerite learned how to paint with egg tempera, a technique that dates back to the Renaissance era, pre- dating oil painting. She also enjoyed working in her garden and riding her horse. Marguerite is survived by her daughters, Shannon (Lyons) Heberger and Chelsea (Lyons) Montgomery, her grandchildren, Austin Heberger, Aidan Heberger, Alec Heberger, Kaz Montgomery, and Devan Montgomery, and her sister, Mariann Michele (Scherb) Isomura. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Scherb, III. Marguerite's funeral and celebration of life will be Monday, May 20th, beginning at 10 am at Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, California. If you would like to receive details on attending, please send an email to [email protected] or call 626.786.6292. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the at , Woods Humane Society at 875 Oklahoma Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, or Cuesta College's Art Program at PO Box 8106, San Luis Obispo, CA 93403. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.