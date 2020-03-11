Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Pintor "Madalene" Farris. View Sign Service Information Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 (805)-544-7400 Send Flowers Obituary

Maria "Madalene" Pintor Farris Maria "Madalene" Pintor Farris peacefully passed away February 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Madalene was born in Avila Beach on March 10, 1927, to Manuel and Philomena (Dutra) Pintor. Madalene attended Avila School, San Luis Obispo High School, Cuesta College and then graduated with Honors from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in History. Madalene fell in love with her husband Jack while in the 3 rd grade. She faithfully wrote to Jack during his WWII deployment, and they married in 1946 at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Pismo Beach. They were happily married for 64 years. Jack and Madalene have four children, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Madalene loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherwoman. She was the first woman Hunter Education Instructor for the California Department of Fish & Game, teaching young people for 40 years how to respect firearms and the basics of wildlife protection and preservation. She loved working with youth and was a 4-H leader for over 50 years in San Luis Obispo County. Madalene judged all facets of Home Arts at fairs throughout California. Madalene was also a Master Preserver for San Luis Obispo County and a Eucharistic Minister for Old Mission Parish. Madalene and Jack were long-standing members of San Luis Obispo Sportsman's Association and Madalene was honored as Sportswoman of the year in 1983, and then granted Lifetime Membership in 2004. Madalene and her husband Jack helped establish the Wild Game BBQ, which was held at Cuesta Park and became a San Luis Obispo tradition throughout its duration from the 1960's through the early 1980's. They were also instrumental in founding the Shooting Range on Highway 1, where family members still like to go to fine tune their aim. Madalene began hunting with Jack in 1953 and continued until she shot her last Elk at the age of 87 on her favorite ranch outside Meeker Colorado. Madalene was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack Farris (3.29.2010), her parents, brother Manuel Pintor, and grandson Gino Domenghini. Three generations of family members, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins survive Madalene. Son Jack (Cindy) Farris, Kristine (Farris) Snow, (Greg), Logan Snow, Taylor Snow, Brandon (Monica) Farris, Mia Farris, Daughter Madalene Anne Farris, Tina Domenghini Emerson (Gary), Daughter Teresa (Farris) San Filippo, Bailey San Filippo, Jordan San Filippo, Daughter Rhonda (Farris) Garris, (Brian), Hunter Garris, Jacob Garris. She also leaves behind Connie Biaggini Spradling, who Madalene loved like a daughter. A rosary will be held at Reis Family Mortuary 991 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo at 6pm on March 13, 2020. A celebration Mass will be held at the Old Mission Parish, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo on March 14, 2020, at 10am, followed by a reception at the Post 66 American Legion Hall, 1661 Mill St., San Luis Obispo, CA. The Farris family would like to thank the owner and caregivers of Bob & Corky's Care Homes in San Luis Obispo for the outstanding care, love and friendship Madalene received during her last few years. We would also like to thank Central Coast Hospice, for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Central Coast Hospice, 253 Granada, Suite D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, or Canyon Country 4-H, C/O Rhonda Garris PO Box 298, Santa Margarita, CA 93453.

