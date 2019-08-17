Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Elaine Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marian Elaine Smith Marian Elaine Smith, went to reside in Heaven on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Known lovingly as Elaine, Mom, Sis, Aunt Chick, Granny and Great Grandma, she was 87 and passed peacefully after being on Hospice for some time. She was preceded in death by three husbands, Gordon Leo Moss, Robert Bruce Webb and Thomas George Smith; a granddaughter Sativa, her sisters Shirley, Iris and Carole, and a stepson Alan. She is survived by many loved ones. She bore three daughters with husband Gordon; Annette (Dan), Vivian (John) and Maureen. She was blessed to add two stepdaughters, Kerry (Jamie) and Kathie (David) and a stepson Toby (Kris), all children of Tom. Grandchildren are Sparkle, Valerie, Nicholas, Chad, Corinne and Joel. Great- grandchildren are Caitlin, Cade, Gage, Tristan, Savannah, Isabella, Emery, and Casey. Her surviving sisters are Ruth (Gus) and Charlotte, who gave her beloved sister care in her final months. Brother-in-law Ron (Carole), was a big part of her life. She also has many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews that she adored. And friends of Elaine's became like family members. Know that she loved and felt blessed to have all of them in her life. Elaine did not want a memorial or service, joking that it would be silly since she would not be there.We will all miss the extraordinary woman that was Elaine.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 17, 2019

