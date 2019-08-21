Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Eloise Marcellus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marian Eloise Marcellus Marian Eloise Marcellus, passed away peacefully in Atascadero, California on August 15, 2019, 97 years young. Marian was born Marian Eloise Clark on June 23, 1922, in Portland, Oregon to George and Caroline (Bussell) Clark. She grew up in eastern Oregon, and graduated high school in 1940 in the Dalles, OR. She attended the University of Oregon where she met her future husband Orville H. "Bud" Marcellus, Jr. They were married December 11th, 1944, in Chehalis, Washington, and moved to Paso Robles, CA when Bud reported to Camp Roberts. They returned to Eugene after World War II while Bud completed his education. They moved to Eureka, CA in 1950, where they raised their family, but lived briefly in Paso Robles again in the early 50's when Bud was called back to Korea. They were parishioners at Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka, where Marian was a member of the Women's and Altar Guilds, a lay reader, and Eucharist Minister. She was also an Associate of the Community of the Transfiguration, an Episcopal religious order for women. Marian moved from Eureka to Atascadero in 2012, becoming a parishioner of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Marian was a very active volunteer in Eureka for over 50 years, including the PTA, the Blood Bank, and the Pink Ladies at St. Joseph's Hospital. She and Bud enjoyed camping with friends and family, and made many excursions with their trailer and RV, including a trip across country and to Alaska via the Alcan highway. They were members of the Humboldt Hoedowners square dance club and enjoyed cuing the club's round dances. Marian was predeceased by her son, David James Marcellus, in 1978, and her husband Bud, in 1990. She is survived by her daughter Diana Conrad (Matt), of Atascadero, CA; her son Bruce Marcellus (Mareli), of Fremont, CA; grandchildren Nathanael Conrad (Galaxia), Joshua Conrad, Andrew Conrad, David Marcellus, and Jennifer Peralez (Phillip); great grandchildren Khalil, Thaddeus, and Royce Conrad; and her god-children and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on August 27 th at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Atascadero, CA. Her remains will be inurned at Ocean View Cemetery, in Eureka, California. The family would like to thank the staff of Atascadero Christian Home, particularly those at Bethesda House Memory Unit, and Central Coast Hospice for their care of Marian. In lieu of flowers, Marian requested donations in her memory be made to The Community of the Transfiguration, 495 Albion Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45246; or, Eureka High Music Program, 1915 J St. Eureka, CA, 95501; or the .

Marian Eloise Marcellus Marian Eloise Marcellus, passed away peacefully in Atascadero, California on August 15, 2019, 97 years young. Marian was born Marian Eloise Clark on June 23, 1922, in Portland, Oregon to George and Caroline (Bussell) Clark. She grew up in eastern Oregon, and graduated high school in 1940 in the Dalles, OR. She attended the University of Oregon where she met her future husband Orville H. "Bud" Marcellus, Jr. They were married December 11th, 1944, in Chehalis, Washington, and moved to Paso Robles, CA when Bud reported to Camp Roberts. They returned to Eugene after World War II while Bud completed his education. They moved to Eureka, CA in 1950, where they raised their family, but lived briefly in Paso Robles again in the early 50's when Bud was called back to Korea. They were parishioners at Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka, where Marian was a member of the Women's and Altar Guilds, a lay reader, and Eucharist Minister. She was also an Associate of the Community of the Transfiguration, an Episcopal religious order for women. Marian moved from Eureka to Atascadero in 2012, becoming a parishioner of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Marian was a very active volunteer in Eureka for over 50 years, including the PTA, the Blood Bank, and the Pink Ladies at St. Joseph's Hospital. She and Bud enjoyed camping with friends and family, and made many excursions with their trailer and RV, including a trip across country and to Alaska via the Alcan highway. They were members of the Humboldt Hoedowners square dance club and enjoyed cuing the club's round dances. Marian was predeceased by her son, David James Marcellus, in 1978, and her husband Bud, in 1990. She is survived by her daughter Diana Conrad (Matt), of Atascadero, CA; her son Bruce Marcellus (Mareli), of Fremont, CA; grandchildren Nathanael Conrad (Galaxia), Joshua Conrad, Andrew Conrad, David Marcellus, and Jennifer Peralez (Phillip); great grandchildren Khalil, Thaddeus, and Royce Conrad; and her god-children and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on August 27 th at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Atascadero, CA. Her remains will be inurned at Ocean View Cemetery, in Eureka, California. The family would like to thank the staff of Atascadero Christian Home, particularly those at Bethesda House Memory Unit, and Central Coast Hospice for their care of Marian. In lieu of flowers, Marian requested donations in her memory be made to The Community of the Transfiguration, 495 Albion Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45246; or, Eureka High Music Program, 1915 J St. Eureka, CA, 95501; or the . Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations