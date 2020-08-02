Mariana Abba Mariana Abba, 92, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, at home in Arroyo Grande, California, with loved ones beside her. Mariana Eugenia "Honey" Ontiveros was born on Aug. 6, 1927, in Canutillo, Texas, near El Paso. She was the daughter of Eugenio and (Maria del) Refugio "Cuca" (Durán) Ontiveros. Her father died before she was born, and her grandparents Pomposo and Mariana Durán helped raise her. She worked from age 7 to 70. She first assisted her mother in the cotton fields. In 1945, following the end of World War II, she took a job with Western Union as a teletype operator. Given the choice of several U.S. cities to begin her employment, she chose San Francisco. She enjoyed living in the Bay Area. She was later employed by RCA Global Communications and the Schwabacher & Co. brokerage firm in San Francisco, and by First California Co. in Fresno. In the 1970s she began a career in education in Half Moon Bay. She started as a Spanish/English bilingual instructional aide at an elementary school, then worked with high school-age students. She worked at junior high schools in both Flagstaff, Arizona, and Salinas, California. Her career culminated in 1997 when she retired from the Salinas Adult School. She moved to Arroyo Grande in 1999, and volunteered for several years at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Mariana is survived by daughter Michele Abba (Roger) from her marriage to her husband, the late Francis Abba. And from her first marriage to the lateClifford Mullikin, by sons Michael Mullikin (Cheryl) and Cliff Mullikin (Christine); and daughter Sue Schulz (Steve). She is also survived by her sister Gloria Bliven, numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis Abba; daughter Eve Alloro from her first marriage; and brothers Gabriel Ontiveros, Ricardo Limon, Alfredo Limon and Isaias Limon; and sister Maria Luisa Ramey. Though physically small in stature, Mariana was extremely strong in will and faith. Donations in her name can be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 501 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande, CA 93420.



