Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Antoinette Grube. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Antoinette Grube Marie Antoinette Grube, 97, entered the kingdom of heaven on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020, shortly after exchanging messages of affection and love with family and friends who survived her. Her passing exemplified the way she lived her life always making sure that those around her were assured of her love. Marie was born in 1922 in Visalia, CA to John and Rose Janelli, the firstborn of the family. She had a brother, John Jr., and 2 sisters, Dorothy and Rose Marie. She graduated from Visalia Union HS in 1940 and worked for the Gas Company, where she met Bill Rands. They were married in 1948 and had 3 children, Barry, John, and Randall. The family moved to Pacific Palisades in 1952, where Marie worked as a beautician. Marie and the boys moved to Malibu and later to Thousand Oaks after she married Roy Kabat. There she was co-owner of Jungleland until its closing in 1968. They then moved to Oregon where she owned and managed the landmark Oregon Trader in the historic town of Jacksonville. She also helped Roy in starting up Dog's for the Deaf. After Roy passed away in 1986, she met Roy Grube. Marie and Roy were married in 1990 and lived in Brookings, OR, where Marie devoted full time to her artwork, a favorite lifelong hobby. Marie returned to California with her husband in 1998 where they enjoyed living near her sisters and many new friends at Sunrise Terrace Senior Community in Arroyo Grande. Roy passed away in 2013 and several years later, Marie moved to the nearby Wyndham Residence. Marie enjoyed success as a small business owner and artist, but her friends and family knew her best for the unconditional love that flowed from her heart. She is survived by her sister, Rose Marie Beierlein of Arroyo Grande; her sons, Randall (Brenda) Rands of Miramar Beach, FL and Barry (Janine) Rands of San Luis Obispo, CA; grandchildren Timothy Rands, Jeremy Rands, and Brandon Rands; and great grandchildren Jasmine Rands, Maile Rands and River Rands. A Celebration of Life will be held onSaturday, March 21, at2:00pm at the Sunrise Terrace Club House. Her ashes will be put to rest in the Visalia Public Cemetery. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande.

Marie Antoinette Grube Marie Antoinette Grube, 97, entered the kingdom of heaven on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020, shortly after exchanging messages of affection and love with family and friends who survived her. Her passing exemplified the way she lived her life always making sure that those around her were assured of her love. Marie was born in 1922 in Visalia, CA to John and Rose Janelli, the firstborn of the family. She had a brother, John Jr., and 2 sisters, Dorothy and Rose Marie. She graduated from Visalia Union HS in 1940 and worked for the Gas Company, where she met Bill Rands. They were married in 1948 and had 3 children, Barry, John, and Randall. The family moved to Pacific Palisades in 1952, where Marie worked as a beautician. Marie and the boys moved to Malibu and later to Thousand Oaks after she married Roy Kabat. There she was co-owner of Jungleland until its closing in 1968. They then moved to Oregon where she owned and managed the landmark Oregon Trader in the historic town of Jacksonville. She also helped Roy in starting up Dog's for the Deaf. After Roy passed away in 1986, she met Roy Grube. Marie and Roy were married in 1990 and lived in Brookings, OR, where Marie devoted full time to her artwork, a favorite lifelong hobby. Marie returned to California with her husband in 1998 where they enjoyed living near her sisters and many new friends at Sunrise Terrace Senior Community in Arroyo Grande. Roy passed away in 2013 and several years later, Marie moved to the nearby Wyndham Residence. Marie enjoyed success as a small business owner and artist, but her friends and family knew her best for the unconditional love that flowed from her heart. She is survived by her sister, Rose Marie Beierlein of Arroyo Grande; her sons, Randall (Brenda) Rands of Miramar Beach, FL and Barry (Janine) Rands of San Luis Obispo, CA; grandchildren Timothy Rands, Jeremy Rands, and Brandon Rands; and great grandchildren Jasmine Rands, Maile Rands and River Rands. A Celebration of Life will be held onSaturday, March 21, at2:00pm at the Sunrise Terrace Club House. Her ashes will be put to rest in the Visalia Public Cemetery. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close