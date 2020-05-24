Anne Marie Bettencourt Anne Marie Bettencourt, known as "Anne Bettencourt" 66 of San Luis Obispo, California passed away peacefully with family at her bedside, Sunday May 17, 2020. Anne was born and raised in San Luis Obispo to George and Caroline Bettencourt. She is survived by three sisters, Caroline Edwards of Texas, Diane Wettlaufer and Mary Bettencourt of San Luis Obispo and one brother George Bettencourt of Avila Beach. She is also survived by five nephews, one niece and eight great nieces and nephews. After High School Anne attended Cuesta College then transferred into Cal Poly to complete her education in Business. She began working in the Financial Industry after graduating. She worked in that industry for approximately 40 years until she retired as SVP and Manger of Relationship Management and Marketing for Heritage Oaks Bank. Before joining Heritage Oaks as a VP of Business Development, she held positions for Wells Fargo and Washington Mutual for 28 years as branch management, mortgage lending, commercial property management and retail banking business development. Anne was a long time member of the Quota Club whose motto is "we are a group of ladies that get together to make good things happen in our Community". Anne enjoyed traveling to the Hawaiian Islands and lived on Maui for a short period of time. She also loved to travel and meet up annually with some of her closest friends. Her family and everyone who knew her will truly miss Anne. She was a supportive and upbeat person who enjoyed helping others especially in career advancement. She also made contributions to several foundations. A private memorial service will be arranged as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers please send all donations to Hospice.



