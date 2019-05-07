Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Harriet Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Harriet Brown Marie Harriet Brown, 85, most recently of San Luis Obispo, started celebrating her eternal life on April 30, 2019. Marie was born October 27, 1933 in Los Angeles, Calif- ornia, to Walter and Julie (Rollier) Thorson. She and her siblings, Walter and Karen, grew up in LA, where Marie graduated from John Marshall High School. Marie also attended West- mont College. In June of 1956, Marie married William "Bill" Campbell Brown in Pasadena, California. After training with Wycliffe Bible Translators in Oklahoma, they were mission- aries for a short time in the Michoac n region of Mexico. In 1958, Bill and Marie moved to Glendale, California for eight years before settling with their children in Santa Ynez Valley. Marie is sur- vived by: Bill Brown, Jr. (Becky) of Roland, Iowa; Melinda Wilkinson (Thom) of Hemphill, Texas; Karen Christenson (Paul) of Eagan, Minnesota; and Paul Brown (Sue) of San Luis Obispo, California. The family includes 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Bill and Marie moved to San Luis Obispo in 2006, to be closer to family, including Bill "Chip" Brown (Laura) of Santa Maria, and Linda Napoli (Danny) of Atasca- dero. Bill preceded Marie in death in May 2009. From a very young age, Marie wanted to be a wife and mother, declaring she wanted a dozen children. Rarely do these roles bring formal awards. Her family would like you to know that she had a delightful smile, enjoyed sewing, creating whimsical art, dolls, teddy bears, and baking. She loved well, and was loved by many. We are very thankful for the wonderful love and care Marie received at Bob & Corky's, her home for over a year. A service will be held for Marie at 11 am Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Loper Chapel in Solvang, California, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Come cele- brate Marie's life with us. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alex's Lemonade Stand (childhood cancer charity). A memorial page is set up for Marie Harriet Brown, ID E1701561 at

