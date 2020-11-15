Marie Kathryn Miller

July 12, 1935 - October 31, 2020

Paso Robles, California - Marie was born to Stephen and Josephine (Cannella) Mandrille in Tulare, CA. The Mandrille family bought the Willow Springs dairy and moved to Templeton from Hanford in 1952. The dairy was renamed Pat-Mar after their two daughters Patricia and Marie. Marie graduated from Templeton High School and attended Cuesta College. She married her high school sweetheart, Bob Miller, in October 1954. Marie and Bob welcomed two daughters: JoJo in 1955 and Lynn in 1957. Marie was very involved with the start of Miller and Johnson, then Miller Drilling and added a pump division a few years later. In her spare time she loved to work in her yard, can and freeze her fruits and vegetables grown on the ranch. She loved to entertain on all the holidays and every occasion possible. She loved spending time on the coast and taking trips with family and friends. Marie started a small horse business, standing Firecat Alley and then showing halter and pleasure horses. She showed Miniature Schnauzers while raising Parakeets and Cockatiels. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Patricia Mandrille-Smith, daughter JoJo Miller-Fulton, JoJo's daughter and son, Johnathon Patrick Fulton. Marie is survived by her husband Bob Miller, daughter Lynn Miller, step-son Robert Hartung and daughter-in-law Roberta Alderete, grandchildren Jennifer and Dustin Jones, Jennifer and Robert Fulton lll and Kathryn Alderete, great-grandchildren JoDee, Oliver and Kaylee Jones, Lillian and Bryson Little as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her family near and far.

A scholarship has been set up in memory of Marie, Patricia and JoJo. For more information please email

patmarboarding@yahoo.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store