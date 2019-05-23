Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie O. Gorman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie O. Gorman Our angel Marie O. Gorman, 92 of San Luis Obispo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 18, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. Marie was born on June 2, 1926 in Crothers California to Hilda and Antonino Figuereido. When she was nine years old she moved to Avila Beach which she would call home for over seventy years. It was here that she enjoyed walking the shoreline and picking up sea glass with her sisters. She attended the small school in Avila Beach and eventually San Luis Obispo high school. When she was sixteen she even worked for camp SLO in the laundry department for some time. At eighteen she went to a dance at the I.D.S Hall in San Luis Obispo where she met the love of her life, John Gorman. They married shortly after on July 14, 1945 and raised their children, a beautiful daughter Carol Gorman and three very handsome sons: John, Anthony, and Robert Gorman. Marie was a very devoted mother whose family was her everything. After her children were grown, she volunteered at Achievement House with her husband for twenty-two years and moved to San Luis Obispo. A year later she buried her husband of sixty-one years. She was a very generous person who had a heart of gold, always donating not only her time, but also money to charities such as March of dimes, the Fire Department, and Police Department. Matching her giving spirit in life, after her passing, she was a donator of tissue for burn victims. Marie is survived by her sisters Virginia, Emily, Antonnette, and Antonnette's partner Jackie (the fifth sister). She leaves behind her daughter Carol Gorman; sons and their wives John Jr. and Stephani, Anthony and Toni, Robert and Elaine, and her six grandchildren; Clovis, Cameron, Danielle, Christopher, Sara, and Laura, and two great grandchildren with one more on the way. Marie had a beautiful soul, she was a woman who loved taking care of her family, and cooking for everyone even if it was multiple meals at once. She cherished her home of Avila beach and the little community that became her family. She had a young spirt with a great sense of humor, always making our get-togethers entertaining. She was an amazing sister who was considered another mother figure and even tended to her garden like she did her family, being sure to provide all she could that they all may bloom. Marie Gorman was one of a kind, a loving wife, a nurturing mother, a precious sister, an affectionate grandmother, and a loyal friend. God broke our hearts to prove to all of us that he only takes the very best. A visitation will be held between four and six p.m. followed by a rosary at six p.m. at the Reis Chapel on Tuesday May 28, 2019. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held the following day at two p.m. at the Old Mission Church on Wednesday May 29, 2019. Reis Family Mortuary (805) 544-7400, San Luis Obispo

Marie O. Gorman Our angel Marie O. Gorman, 92 of San Luis Obispo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 18, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. Marie was born on June 2, 1926 in Crothers California to Hilda and Antonino Figuereido. When she was nine years old she moved to Avila Beach which she would call home for over seventy years. It was here that she enjoyed walking the shoreline and picking up sea glass with her sisters. She attended the small school in Avila Beach and eventually San Luis Obispo high school. When she was sixteen she even worked for camp SLO in the laundry department for some time. At eighteen she went to a dance at the I.D.S Hall in San Luis Obispo where she met the love of her life, John Gorman. They married shortly after on July 14, 1945 and raised their children, a beautiful daughter Carol Gorman and three very handsome sons: John, Anthony, and Robert Gorman. Marie was a very devoted mother whose family was her everything. After her children were grown, she volunteered at Achievement House with her husband for twenty-two years and moved to San Luis Obispo. A year later she buried her husband of sixty-one years. She was a very generous person who had a heart of gold, always donating not only her time, but also money to charities such as March of dimes, the Fire Department, and Police Department. Matching her giving spirit in life, after her passing, she was a donator of tissue for burn victims. Marie is survived by her sisters Virginia, Emily, Antonnette, and Antonnette's partner Jackie (the fifth sister). She leaves behind her daughter Carol Gorman; sons and their wives John Jr. and Stephani, Anthony and Toni, Robert and Elaine, and her six grandchildren; Clovis, Cameron, Danielle, Christopher, Sara, and Laura, and two great grandchildren with one more on the way. Marie had a beautiful soul, she was a woman who loved taking care of her family, and cooking for everyone even if it was multiple meals at once. She cherished her home of Avila beach and the little community that became her family. She had a young spirt with a great sense of humor, always making our get-togethers entertaining. She was an amazing sister who was considered another mother figure and even tended to her garden like she did her family, being sure to provide all she could that they all may bloom. Marie Gorman was one of a kind, a loving wife, a nurturing mother, a precious sister, an affectionate grandmother, and a loyal friend. God broke our hearts to prove to all of us that he only takes the very best. A visitation will be held between four and six p.m. followed by a rosary at six p.m. at the Reis Chapel on Tuesday May 28, 2019. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held the following day at two p.m. at the Old Mission Church on Wednesday May 29, 2019. Reis Family Mortuary (805) 544-7400, San Luis Obispo Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close