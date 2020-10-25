Marie "Mimi" Patarias-Huck
May 13, 1937 - October 12, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - Marie Patarias-Huck, nee Marie Lisa, was known by many names- Mom, "Mimi", dear friend.
When she came down the angels sang, humans rejoiced and the creatures danced. She was loved by so many, and had a unique and reliable way of touching people's hearts.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she met George Patarias-Huck there, the love of her life. They soon married and relocated to the LA area.
She was the very best mother in the world to Kat, Lisa and George Jr, and later, the beloved grandmother to Cole.
She loved helping people, but her favorite thing in the world was taking care of children, to which she devoted her life. Having lived in the SLO area since 1989, this devotion was evidenced by the many here who called her "Mimi" (surrogate grandmother.)
She passed on Oct 12th, surrounded by family. Even in her last hours she brought sunshine and miracles, and deeply blessed our lives.
She is survived by daughters, Kat Holland and Lisa Huck, grandson, Cole Foubert, godson Juancarlos Soberanis, siblings and family across the country, and her beloved Cairn terrier, Baxter.
Mimi goes home to her two Georges and Blanca. Here she remains, forever in our hearts.
At a later date, still to be determined, family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life. A tribute page has been set up to erect a memorial bench for Marie. Those who wish to contribute can do so at: www.gofundme.com/f/marie-patariashuck-memorial-bench