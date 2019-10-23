Marie Teresa Lucas Firpo A mass celebrating the life of Marie Firpo will be said at Old Mission Church on Thursday October 24, 2019 at 10 AM. Marie was born to Manuel and Mary Lucas. She attended Mission School through High School. On September 14, 1948 she married the love of her life Ernie Firpo. They lived their 62 years of marriage in San Luis Obispo. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 1 brother, John, and 2 sisters, Angelina and Rose. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, and Wonderful friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family is asking that a donation be made to the Old Mission School.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019