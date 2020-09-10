1/1
Marilou Bowie
{ "" }
Marilou Bowie Marilou Bowie, 72, born in Sebastopol, California passed away at her home in Santa Margarita on August 29th, 2020. Marilou enjoyed a childhood on her family's ranch in Forestville, California eating fruit from her fruit trees and helping her uncle at his veterinarian practice. She earned her psychiatric technician license in 1979 and worked at Sonoma State Hospital, Napa State Hospital, and Atascadero State Hospital. She moved to her ranch in San Luis Obispo County with her husband, Tom, in 1982 where she raised her family and her animals and enjoyed her gardens. After retiring as a psychiatric technician, she worked for the North County Women's Shelter for 13 years where she touched many lives. She is loved and missed by her husband, Tom, children Don Alger (Soti), Lesley Smiley (Paul), Terry Alger (Rick), Chris Bowie, Jennifer Sorenson and Kayla Hammer (Chris) and 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A private family gathering to celebrate Marilou's life will be held at a later date.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
