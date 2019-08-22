Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Bailey Seeber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Bailey Seeber Marilyn Joyce Bray Margetts Bailey Seeber was born March 21, 1938 in Gridley, CA. She grew up there, later moving to Chico where she graduated from high school. She attended Chico State University studying education. In Chico she met and married Jerome Margetts with whom she had three children: Andrea (of Portland, OR), Timothy (deceased), and Brian (of Manteca, CA). They moved to the bay area and later divorced. She met Paul Bailey, a Press Photographer and Publicity director at NBC. They married and lived in Agoura where the children grew up. Marilyn taught elementary education and was a reading specialist for several years. In retirement, Paul and Marilyn moved to Pismo Beach via Morro Bay and Portland. Paul died in 2000. She met Professor Jim Seeber and following a long-distance courtship to Bloomington, IL and Aberdeen, SD, they chose marriage in San Luis Obispo in July of 2008. Upon retirement Jim and Marilyn returned to their house in Pismo Beach in 2016. Marilyn developed cancer in early 2019 and died at home supported by her husband, son and step-daughter on August 17. She enjoyed visits with her 18 grandchildren, her 10 great grandchildren and her family and friends. She was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo serving in the choirs and on the church Concert Committee and prayer groups. For many years she also sang with the Kindred Spirits women's chorus in Pismo Beach. Marilyn is survived by her husband Jim, her son Brian, and her step-daughter Caryl. She will be remembered for her loving smile and her outgoing personality. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am Saturday, August 24 at First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo.

