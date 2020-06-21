Marilyn "Martella" Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn "Martella" Jones Marilyn lost her courageous battle with cancer on June 4, 2020, at home, in Tonopah, Az. Marilyn was born in San Luis Obispo in 1954. Marilyn is survived by her Husband Bob, Sister Gloria (Larry) Morgan, Brother Henry (Haydee) Martella and four nieces Jennie (Jose) Reyna, Jessica Garcia, Elizabeth Garcia and Dori Garcia. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 27, 2020 at 12:00p.m. At Meadow Park, on South Street, in San Luis Obispo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved