Marilyn "Martella" Jones Marilyn lost her courageous battle with cancer on June 4, 2020, at home, in Tonopah, Az. Marilyn was born in San Luis Obispo in 1954. Marilyn is survived by her Husband Bob, Sister Gloria (Larry) Morgan, Brother Henry (Haydee) Martella and four nieces Jennie (Jose) Reyna, Jessica Garcia, Elizabeth Garcia and Dori Garcia. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 27, 2020 at 12:00p.m. At Meadow Park, on South Street, in San Luis Obispo.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.